Pro Baseball: Vintage grad Aaron Shortridge staying ready while facing a potentially lost minor league season

Aaron Shortridge doesn’t pay much attention to the news.

In early March, that was especially true. The Vintage High grad and Napa native, selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, was coming off a productive offseason and was solely focused on spring training ahead of the 2020 season, his second with the Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates’ Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate in Florida.

“I was in full baseball mode,” said Shortridge, adding that he had seen some headlines about some virus spreading throughout the world but at that point hadn’t put much stock into them. “I was like, ‘It’s a hoax.’ I was that guy, not really taking it seriously.”

But that quickly changed when his girlfriend, Hannah Salvestrin, visiting over spring break from Texas Christian University, was notified that her spring semester was canceled.

“I think the next day the Pirates said we all had to go home. I was like ‘Oh my god, I just threw the best bullpen of my life.’ I was in a really good spot and I was wondering if I should stay and we’d be back in two weeks or if we’d be out for a long time,” Shortridge said last week over the phone from his home in Napa.