Pro Football Hall of Fame: From Calistoga to Canton, Dick Vermeil never strayed from hometown roots

Calistoga native Dick Vermeil’s life journey has carried him across both the region and the nation, but has spiritually and emotionally never veered from his roots.

“There are very few days that go by that I don’t think about Calistoga, but not because I’m in the wine business,” Vermeil said in a recent telephone interview. “My roots and foundation as a person are Calistoga. I think about those experiences and how beneficial they were.”

Vermeil — who lives 45 minutes from Philadelphia in Chester County, Pennsylvania with his wife of 65 years, Carol — was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

He has a National Football League coaching record of 120-109 in 15 years with the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982), St. Louis Rams (1997-1999) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-2005). Between his stints with the Eagles and Rams, Vermeil was a color commentator for both college and NFL broadcasts for CBS and ABC television.

The Eagles reached their Super Bowl in January 1981, losing to the Oakland Raiders. The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000. All three of Vermeil’s NFL tenures were similar; he took over a struggling franchise and turned it into a winner.

Vermeil also served as a head coach at Hillsdale High School (1960-62), Napa Junior College (1964-1965) and UCLA (1974-1975). He guided UCLA to its first conference championship in a decade, then capped the Bruins' 1975 campaign with a Rose Bowl upset of top-ranked and undefeated Ohio State. He also had assistant coaching stints at Del Mar High (1959), College of San Mateo (1963), Stanford (1965-68), UCLA (1970) and the Los Angeles Rams (1971-73). His first Rams tenure saw him become the first assistant in NFL history to hold the title of special teams coach.

“If you are fortunate in life to experience success, it is due to the decisions you made,” Vermeil said. “I made some scary decisions that turned into some positive ones. I’m going into the Hall of Fame mainly because I made the right decisions and surrounded myself with the right people. I’m representing so many wonderful owners, personnel departments, assistant football coaches and great football players. I’ve coached 10 players that are in the Hall of Fame, five others that are an assistant that are in the Hall of Fame, and against 14 other head coaches.”

Vermeil is the second of the late Louis and Alice Vermeil’s four children. He graduated from Calistoga High School in 1954 and was a four-sport athlete — in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. His graduating class had 29 students.

“With so few kids, you had to be on teams or you didn’t have one,” Vermeil recalled. “It wasn’t about being a good athlete and making the team.”

Vermeil, who was nicknamed “Calistoga Comet,” played two years at Napa JC (now Napa Valley College) before transferring to San Jose State as a walk-on.

His roots in Calistoga run deeper than Lake Berryessa. His father built sprint racing cars in the 1920s and was involved with various racing organizations for decades. He was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1995. For years on Labor Day weekend, the Louie Vermeil Classic took place at Calistoga Speedway, where numerous racing events were held. For a short time, Garibaldi Iaccheri, his great-grandfather, operated Calistoga Wine Co. It’s now closed, though the old sign and production buildings are still standing.

Vermeil’s family heritage combines both French and Italian roots. Vermeil Wines was founded in 1999, with the first wine bottled being the Jean Louis Vermeil Cabernet Sauvignon. Vermeil comes to Calistoga three times a year and there’s a good chance one might see him driving a tractor in the vineyards when he’s not meeting with friends, associates or family.

When he was reared in Calistoga, Napa Valley was not known as “Wine Country.” Fields now adorned in vineyards were once covered with various orchards of fruit, such as prunes and walnuts. Vermeil said he thinks about numerous families to this day, such as Frediani, Tedeschi, Tamagni, Luvisi, Butler, Snodgrass, Freeland and McGreane. Bill Jameson was the Calistoga High principal at the time Vermeil was a student there. Jack Rannals Sr. and, later, Bill Wood were his football coaches. The latter graduated from what is now known as the University of the Pacific in Stockton. Vermeil and his brothers fostered their work ethic at their father’s auto shop, Owl Garage.

“My first thoughts are the kids I grew up with at Calistoga Elementary School,” Vermeil said. “Bill Wood came to Calistoga High my senior year. We lost one football game and it was to St. Helena in a rainstorm, which still bothers me. He was just a tremendously positive influence in igniting different thoughts that I didn’t have before. The biggest regret I have about Calistoga is that I didn’t take education seriously. I wasn’t planning on going to college. I was thinking I would be with my dad and Stan, maybe build a new shop and have ‘Vermeil and Sons Owl Garage.’

“I thought about driving race cars. Later on, that’s what my brother Stan did. I thought about those kinds of things and then Bill Wood told me I could play college football if I wanted to. No one had ever told me that. I had to make up for what I didn’t do in high school, so I went to Napa College. I am so grateful for Napa College.”

Vermeil is in the Napa Valley College Hall of Fame, for the school previously known as Napa Junior College. After three semesters there, he transferred to San Jose State as a walk-on and married Carol.

“From there, I took school seriously and graduated with department honors — not physics, OK, but physical education,” he quipped. “I became close to so many people. Dr. Robert Bronzan, he continued to light the fire in me to get into coaching. Those were thoughts stimulated by him.”

Bronzan was the San Jose State football head coach from 1950 to 1956, and later became the school’s athletic director.

Besides working at his father’s garage, Vermeil worked at various gas stations — including his father-in-law’s establishment, along with Harry Drake’s Union station and Archuletta’s Chevron station.

Vermeil’s coaching stints at Del Mar and Hillsdale high schools were also in conjunction with getting his master’s degree. Vermeil’s summer job was as a mechanic. Despite what in hindsight appeared to be him doing whatever it took to keep a football coaching career alive, Vermeil said he never thought of it as keeping a dream alive.

“Coaching football sort of grew on me and if someone offered me a job, I took it,” he said. “I only interviewed for one job in my career. I learned to work at my dad’s garage. He had AAA and automobile towing. When I got old enough, I was answering those calls part of the time — either with him or it was something I could handle myself to take a load off him. You learn what hard work is.

Plus, all of the people I was around in Calistoga were prune orchard workers like the Frediani family. They were a tremendous influence in my life. They were like a mom and dad to me. The parents of the other families were like my mom and dad, hard-working, honest, loving people. They were passionate about what they did with the people they worked with. Being a small community automatically generated that.”

Vermeil picked prunes and grapes, mostly with the Frediani family, and helped Jean Frediani from time to time with projects he had on the farm.

“My dad would send me out there to help him and I became close with them,” he said. “They got me stimulated about hunting. Every place you looked, there was a positive example of how to live your life, how to work hard and care about your neighbors. You help them when they need help, because they’ll help you when you need help.”

Whether it’s players, assistant coaches, broadcast partners, or people from his hometown, Vermeil has spent a lifetime building relationships with people and subsequently maintaining them. Vermeil’s Common Sense Principles of Leadership are: One, make sure people know you care; two, be a good example; three, create an atmosphere in which people enjoy working; four, define, delegate, then lead; five, bring energy to the workplace, six; build relationships as you implement your vision, values and process; and seven, be sincere.

“With my coaching philosophy, building relationships was the No. 1 thing I did halfway decent,” Vermeil said. “It’s also the No. 1 thing I miss about coaching. I also invest a lot of time in maintaining those relationships today. That’s also why I maintain the relationships I grew up with in Calistoga, such as the Frediani family. I cherish those memories and what happened to me was in coaching.”

As the passion for football kept growing on Vermeil, the interest in teaching in a classroom in the P.E. department declined.

“Each opportunity I took gave me more time with football and pretty quickly, as I grew, it was 100% football,” he said. “I didn’t start out thinking that way. It just grew on me.”

Even when Vermeil took a 14-year hiatus from coaching, the same work ethic he learned at the Owl Garage that he brought to coaching was applied to broadcasting as a color commentator during his partnerships with Brent Musburger, Tom Brookshier and Gary Bender, to name a few.

“I always went in very early and prepared very hard before I got there,” Vermeil said. “I went to practices and talked with kids. I met with coaches and studied film. The finest football coaches I’ve seen are Bill Snyder (of Kansas State) — what he did there was amazing — and what Tom Coughlin did at Boston College and later won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. I watched Tom Osborne’s team practice (at Nebraska).

“I learned something every week. It reinforces things you believe and you add it to your style. Then, you eliminate ways that you found better ways to do. In the NFL games, I had a lot of time invested sitting in locker rooms and talking to players about the games. I learned a lot of things that allowed me to grow as a head coach when I came back in 1997. I cherish those conversations and appreciate how much I learned. I never put myself in the category of Don Shula, George Allen, Joe Gibbs or Bill Parcells. Those are some great coaches and I learned a lot by observing them. I became good friends with a lot of them.”

The old adage of “behind every great man there is a great woman” originated during the first half of the 1900s as a way for men to give recognition to their wives and mothers. The reason behind the sentiment is because their work in the man’s success largely went unnoticed. Carol and Dick were high school sweethearts. Carol was a Calistoga High cheerleader.

“For me it was a tough decision if I was going to drive from Calistoga to Napa JC in my 1936 Ford,” he quipped. “Carol has been through it all. She was involved in every single decision. She voted against three or four big ones, but she has no equal as a coach’s wife. There are very few women that would have gone through what she went through to be successful and end up in the Hall of Fame — the Hall of Fame for coaches’ wives. I guarantee you my three football teams would make sure she was the first one selected to go in. She’s fed them all.”

What fellow Calistogans say of Vermeil

Jim Frediani, Don Luvisi, Ed Franzen and Frances Tedeschi have longtime friendships with the Vermeil family. Frankie Giammona is Vermeil’s nephew. His brother, Louie Giammona, played six seasons in the NFL — five with the Eagles, when Vermeil coached there, and one with the New York Jets. Judy Whitney is Carol’s cousin. Nick Trigilia is a native Calistogan now living in Rutherford and is a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

“If I could use one word to describe Dick,” said Frediani, “it is ‘genuine.’ When the Vermeil family moved to Calistoga, my mom’s aunt would come up during her vacations and visit. Of course, sometimes my mother would be with her. She ended up being the babysitter when Dick’s parents were both working. Then, later on, some of the Vermeils ended up babysitting us. Dick also ended up working for my grandmother picking prunes back when that was king of the valley. My dad used to take Dick deer hunting, and then Dick would take me deer hunting. I used to go deer hunting with Dick’s sons, who are not that much younger than I am.”

Tedeschi recalled times where Vermeil would play baseball in the middle of the street.

“When he comes home, he checks on all of the people in Calistoga — even after all of these years,” Tedeschi said. “He always speaks fondly of his Calistoga roots. That was the backbone of his life. It was a different time than people are growing up in now.”

Frankie Giammona expressed reverence for Vermeil’s willingness to take care of those who have taken care of him.

“Whatever my mom and dad need, he takes care of them,” Giammona said. “That’s how he was raised. They had class and that was the No. 1 thing you could say about the Vermeil family. His dad was a unique guy that was really beloved in Calistoga. He called me one time and said, ‘If there is anything your parents need, we’ve got it.’ I’ve never asked him, but it was very kind of him.”

Whitney is a former Napa Valley Publishing employee who retired in 2010. She did not know Vermeil up close in high school, but recalled him making a positive first impression when Carol met the boy who became her husband. Carol and Whitney’s mothers were sisters.

“I would go by the garage every day to feed my horse,” Whitney said. “I did not know him as a kid, but he was just a really nice guy. They were a good match. Knowing his football accomplishments up until that point, he was hopefully headed somewhere. He is still driven to be the best that he can be. He is always so focused on people and their accomplishments. With his players and their families, he remembers everything about everybody. Calistoga is his foundation. His mom was a warm and caring person. She always had everybody in the house, including all of the players. He has done the same. He has always been generous with his home and his time.”

Franzen, Whitney’s current significant other, marvels at how Vermeil can have lengthy conversations with strangers.

“He loves it when people come into the winery when he’s there,” Franzen said. “He sits down and they have a talk. They could be total strangers. One night we were having dinner in Santa Rosa and they had a complete group of strangers down the hall that had a club meeting. He ended up down there with these 25 guys for about an hour. He’ll take a whole hour to talk to people and it could have nothing to do with the wine. Of course, drinking the wine could affect how much you talk.”

Luvisi, who lives in Bakersfield but has a property in Calistoga and goes there once a month, said Vermeil has a mind like a steel trap.

“He can always remember things and I can’t,” Luvisi said. “He was always dedicated and driven to get everything done, whether it was sports or whatever. His father had a great work ethic, and Coach had one as well. He’s gracious to anyone that has asked him for an autograph. I’ve never seen him turn anybody down. Sometimes he’ll even initiate it. The people that we grew up with and the people that are still in town, we all get together for a luncheon while he’s there at least once or twice. He keeps in contact with the people we grew up with. He’s interested in all of the history of Calistoga.”

Trigila recalled Super Bowl XV in January 1981 between the Eagles and Raiders making him feel conflicted but explaining why he is a proud Calistogan.

“Being an Oakland Raiders fan, when the Philadelphia Eagles played the Raiders in the Super Bowl, I was rooting for the Raiders but I was sick thinking that I was rooting against the Eagles,” he said. “I followed them as well. It was kind of win-win, lose-lose.”

Vermeil’s Hall pass to Canton, however, is a win for Calistoga.