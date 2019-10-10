FAIRFIELD — Canadian tennis player Peter Polansky had an amazing stretch of luck in 2018 that he is hoping to extend a little longer into 2019.
The No. 8 seed from Toronto reached the quarterfinals of the NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship with a 6-4, 6-4 win on Thursday over No. 10 Nicola Kuhn of Spain. He did it by displaying some powerful groundstrokes from the baseline on the courts at Solano Community College in Fairfield.
Polansky has been grinding in the ATP Challenger Series since 2007, currently sitting at 163rd in the world with just over $1.5 million in career prize money. The 31-year-old has four Challenger titles to his credit, including one in September in Columbus, Ohio.
“This season has been OK,” he said. “My ranking has dropped a little bit from where it was (a career-best 110th). A couple of good results and I’ll be back where I want to be.”
Good fortune did find Polansky in 2018. He is the only player on record to earn spots in all four Grand Slam draws in the same year, thanks to “lucky loser” designations. That means he lost in qualifying but was able to earn a spot in the main draw in each major after someone else had to withdraw.
Quarterfinal matches will be on the court Friday with four singles showdowns and one doubles contest on the docket. Action begins at 10 a.m. with matches continuing through the weekend. All matches are streaming live on the internet at atptour.com.
The semifinals will be held Saturday and the finals on Sunday. All weekend matches will be televised live on the Tennis Channel.
Also in singles, ninth seed Darian King from Barbados picked up a solid 6-4, 6-2 win over Blaz Rola from Slovania. He is ranked No. 171 and has represented his country in Davis Cup and at the 2016 Olympics.
Kevin King of Atlanta took down No. 2 seed Denis Kudla in quick fashion, 6-2, 6-3. King is a former two-time All-American at Georgia Tech before turning pro in 2013. His ranking should climb a bit from its 399th spot if he manages a strong showing.
Japan’s Taro Daniel, the fourth seed, was pushed Thursday but continued his solid performance locally after returning from Tokyo and a quarterfinal finish at the recent ATP 500 Japan Open. Daniel went three sets, including a second set tiebreaker for a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over 16th-seed Maxime Cressy of the United States.
University of Virginia standout Brandon Nakashima, 18, moved in the quarters with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over sixth-seed James Duckworth of Australia. Nakashima entered the tournament at 709th in the world.
In doubles, it was the fourth-seeded team of Andre Goransson (Sweden) and Sem Verbeek (Netherlands) over Nathan Pasha (U.S.) and Max Schnur (U.S.) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. Wild-card players Brandon Holt (U.S.) and Deiton Baughman (U.S.) advanced after a tough 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over American pair Jamie Cerretani and Korey Lovett. Darian King and Polansky were scheduled for a doubles match in the afternoon, but won by walkover.
Top-seeded Steve Johnson (U.S.) was scheduled to take on Evan King (U.S.) in a late afternoon match. Seventh seed Emilio Gomez (Ecuador) was to meet 12th-seed Chris O’Connell (Australia). The night showdown featured Jake Draper (Great Britain) and Donald Young (U.S.).
The NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation. The nonprofit helped start the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Solano College, and also bring the sport and an education program to underserved youth throughout Solano County.