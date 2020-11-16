49ers: 49ers 'blew an opportunity' to derail Saints

Nick Mullens, starting again in place of injured Jimmy Garoppolo, threw two second-half interceptions in scoring range. The first came on third down from the Saints 32 when safety Malcolm Jenkins picked off a pass Mullens thought he could get over his head.

“They blitzed and I felt like there was space in the middle,” Mullens said. “I wanted to put it past that guy, but he got up for it and made a good play.”

The last one came with 2:25 left in the game as he tried to hit wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the end zone, and cornerback Patrick Robinson grabbed the underthrown ball.

“I’m really frustrated with myself,” Mullens said. “I just needed to put it out there for him and let him make a play on it.”

The back-breaking mistake occurred earlier when Richie James muffed a punt with 8:59 left while the 49ers trailed 20-10. Calloway fell on it again, giving the Saints the ball at the San Francisco 22.

Kamara then scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run, virtually cinching New Orleans’ sixth straight win.

“When you’re playing a good team like that, the mistakes are going to be that much more crucial,” Mullens said. “We proved that today. We needed a disciplined, sound game.”