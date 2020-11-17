49ers Analysis: Bye week after loss to Saints

“We have a resilient group,” quarterback Nick Mullens said. “We have a bye week, then six games left. I feel like we can win a lot of games. That is going to be the mindset moving forward. We need to play disciplined football. We are going to put our head’s down and go to work. It’s the last stretch and it’s time to kick it in there.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Third-down defense. The Saints came into the game as the league’s most efficient third-down team, converting 51.4%. But San Francisco managed to hold them to two conversions on 12 attempts. That’s just the second time in the past three seasons that the Saints converted less than 20% of their third downs.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Special teams. The 49ers essentially handed New Orleans three scores thanks to shoddy special teams. Deonte Harris returned a kick to set up a field goal in the second quarter and then San Francisco muffed two punts to set up New Orleans TDs. Trent Taylor called for a fair catch on the first, but then didn’t catch the ball and it hit off blocker Ken Webster for a muff. Then in the second half, Richie James Jr. dropped a punt to set up another TD that put the game away. The Saints gained just 37 yards on those three drives that led to 17 points.

STOCK UP