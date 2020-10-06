49ers Analysis: Missed chances impact 25-20 loss to Eagles

SANTA CLARA — A night of sleep did nothing to ease the frustration San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan felt after the 49ers let another home game get away from them.

Three turnovers by backup quarterback Nick Mullens, shaky offensive line play and a defense that couldn’t come up with a late stop when needed added up to a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

“I think we had every opportunity to win that game, especially early in the game and then even late in the game,” Shanahan said. “I think our team felt that way in the locker room. I think we all felt that way probably sitting in our beds last night replaying the game throughout our own heads. I think we feel even stronger that way when you sit and watch the tape.”

Mullens threw an interception in the red zone to deny San Francisco (2-2) a scoring chance in the first half, then lost a fumble that set up Philadelphia’s go-ahead score in the fourth quarter before throwing a pick-6 that helped seal the loss.

The defense allowed Carson Wentz to scramble for 37 yards and a TD and connect on the go-ahead 42-yard TD pass to Travis Fulgham, who entered the game with no career catches.