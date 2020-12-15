49ers Analysis: Shanahan mulls change at QB

Mullens has nine giveaways in five starts since starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with his second ankle injury this season.

“At some point, it has to be done to give this team a chance to win,” Mullens said about eliminating the turnovers. “If you turn the ball over, you’re not going to win football games and that’s really, that’s what it comes down to.”

Shanahan said Garoppolo isn’t ready to return to practice this week and it’s still “up in the air” whether he will return this season.

“We’ve gotten over the hump but it is a risk, and we’re not going to do it if there’s a risk,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s return. “We feel talking to Jimmy and the doctors it is a risk this week. We’ll put it out another week and see how it goes. ... We’ll re-evaluate it next Monday.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Defense. After getting gashed by Josh Allen and the Bills last week, the 49ers' defense responded with one of its best games of the year. San Francisco had season bests allowing 193 yards of offense, 95 yards passing and only 12 first downs. The 49ers allowed only three field goals on defense, including one on a 13-yard drive following a turnover.

WHAT NEEDS HELP