49ers: Defensive lineman Armstead plans for life without Buckner

Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner were teammates on the defensive line for seven of the past eight seasons whether in college at Oregon or in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

So when Armstead got rewarded with an $85 million, five-year contract in free agency from San Francisco on the first day of free agency this offseason, the news that followed was a little disconcerting.

The 49ers had traded Armstead’s longtime running mate to Indianapolis for a first-round pick.

“It was of course an interesting day to say the least,” Armstead said Wednesday. “A lot of excitement of course, signing back with the Niners that definitely was what I wanted to do. Then learning about DeFo being traded was a shock to me. Trying to figure out how that happened and what went on.”

What went on was that the Niners decided they couldn’t afford to keep both their star defensive linemen under the salary cap. With Buckner owed $12.4 million on the fifth-year option on his rookie deal and looking for a lucrative long-term contract that he eventually got from the Colts, the Niners decided it made more sense to keep Armstead and get a high draft pick for Buckner that turned into his replacement, Javon Kinlaw.