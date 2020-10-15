49ers: Feared pass rusher Fred Dean dies at 68

Dean’s career in San Diego ended in a contract dispute in 1981 and he was traded to San Francisco in October.

He credited the trade for reviving his career.

“I actually stepped on the other side for a minute, breathed in the air, looked at it as a rainbow,” he said before being inducted into the Hall of Fame. “I made it to the other side of the rainbow. For me, that was the pot of gold. It was a different lifestyle for me altogether. I felt free to perform once I got there.”

The 49ers were just starting to take off under coach Bill Walsh and quarterback Joe Montana and Dean was the final piece they needed to become champions.

San Francisco was 3-2 when Dean arrived, with hopes of ending an eight-year playoff drought. After only a couple of practices, he played his first game with the 49ers against Dallas just days after arriving.

"Bill Walsh told me they hadn’t beat ‘em in a while,” Dean recalled. “It was in the paper and everything about how they had not. For me, it was a platform for me to prove a point, that I still had it and could do it.”

He did just that, dominating the Cowboys' offensive line in a 45-14 win that proved to be the difference in giving San Francisco home-field advantage in the playoffs.