49ers: Finally, some good news for 49ers

Green Bay extended the lead to 34-3 before Mullens led San Francisco on two late TD drives thanks in large part to a good connection with Richie James Jr., who finished with nine catches for 184 yards and a score after not catching a pass since last November.

Adams finished with 10 catches for 173 yards, making him the first Packers player with three 150-yard receiving games since Donald Driver in 2006.

“We’re definitely in a groove right now," Adams said. “I don’t have much to say about it. I don’t want to sound conceited or nothing, sound bad, but obviously when you start getting in a rhythm like that, it does get a lot easier.”

Now the 49ers get a little break, with a trip to New Orleans on Nov. 15 their only game in the next 23 days. The hope is they get some players back and make a late-season run.

“That’s what we're thinking about for the most part — we’re getting guys back later,” James said. “You can tell we’re a little bit tired. We’ll be all right once we get a couple of days to recover and regroup and get your mindset back where we need to go.”

WHAT’S WORKING