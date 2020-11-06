49ers: Finally, some good news for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — After a week filled with bad news from injuries, a positive coronavirus test and a lopsided loss to Green Bay, the San Francisco 49ers finally got a piece of good news.
Receiver Kendrick Bourne tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day Friday, clearing the way for him and close contacts Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel to return to the team.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, it’s too late to help this week because San Francisco already played Thursday night and lost 34-17 to the Packers.
“I know it’s frustrating, but it is what it is,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “That’s what everyone in this world’s got to deal with right now. They’re doing that for the safety. Unfortunately, it wasn’t necessary, but I get why it did happen. So, got to deal with it and we obviously dealt with that last night. So, hopefully it won’t happen going forward.”
The 49ers paid the price for the rules when they were forced to play without their two projected starting receivers for the game, Bourne and Aiyuk, as well as their starting left tackle in Williams. Samuel was already ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.
Backup tackle Justin Skule allowed six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, including one that led to an interception late in the first half that helped Green Bay open up a big lead.
Those absences were in addition to a run of injuries that sidelined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle, leading rusher Raheem Mostert, as well as several key defensive players.
“That’s the most frustrating part, we know that we can be so much better — even with the guys that we had on the field, myself included,” backup quarterback Nick Mullens said. “We really feel like we can be a lot better and so with these couple of days away, just regroup, reset, and just foot on the gas for these upcoming weeks.”
The 49ers (4-5) were little match for a Green Bay team they dominated twice last season, outscoring the Packers 74-28 combined in the regular season and the NFC championship game.
San Francisco was the first team since the 1970 merger to play a game without its starting QB and six of its top seven players in yards from scrimmage, outside of the 1987 replacement player games.
“They’re a different team on paper for sure,” said Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns. “They’ve had some tough injuries to some really key players, but no one’s feeling sorry for anybody in this league. That’s the way it goes. Nobody’s feeling sorry for us. We’re dealing with injuries.”
Shanahan said he never even considered the possibility that the game could have been moved back a few days to help San Francisco have more players available.
“I don’t really think about that stuff at all,” Shanahan said. “It was never brought up, pushing the game back. We’ve been planning on it being Thursday at 5. That never changed.”
Things went poorly from the start, with Davante Adams beating Emmanuel Moseley for a 36-yard touchdown catch from Rodgers on the opening drive to stake Green Bay to a 7-0 lead in a reversal from last season. The 49ers outscored the Packers 50-0 in the first half of the two meetings.
Mullens appeared to answer that later in the first quarter when he connected on a 4-yard TD pass to River Cracraft, who was called up from the practice squad earlier in the day after coming into the game with 32 career snaps on offense.
But the TD was overturned when a replay review determined Cracraft didn’t hold onto the ball when he landed out of bounds, and the 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal.
Mullens threw an interception on San Francisco’s next drive after a blown block by fill-in left tackle Justin Skule and the Packers (6-2) turned that into another TD pass by Rodgers.
Rodgers added a 52-yard deep strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who got behind backup safety Marcell Harris late in the first half, and the rout was on at 21-3.
“I know they were missing some creatures on both sides of the ball, but that’s one of the better defenses I think that we’ve played despite missing some of those guys,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “On offense it’s always difficult going against Kyle and that staff.”
Green Bay extended the lead to 34-3 before Mullens led San Francisco on two late TD drives thanks in large part to a good connection with Richie James Jr., who finished with nine catches for 184 yards and a score after not catching a pass since last November.
Adams finished with 10 catches for 173 yards, making him the first Packers player with three 150-yard receiving games since Donald Driver in 2006.
“We’re definitely in a groove right now," Adams said. “I don’t have much to say about it. I don’t want to sound conceited or nothing, sound bad, but obviously when you start getting in a rhythm like that, it does get a lot easier.”
Now the 49ers get a little break, with a trip to New Orleans on Nov. 15 their only game in the next 23 days. The hope is they get some players back and make a late-season run.
“That’s what we're thinking about for the most part — we’re getting guys back later,” James said. “You can tell we’re a little bit tired. We’ll be all right once we get a couple of days to recover and regroup and get your mindset back where we need to go.”
WHAT’S WORKING
The Mullens-to-James connection. James took on the big role meant for Aiyuk before he was forced to miss the game and caught nine passes for 184 yards and one TD. James entered the game without a catch since last November and had more yards in one game than he had in each of his two previous seasons. The only other 49ers players with at least 184 yards receiving and a TD in a game since the merger are Jerry Rice (four times), Terrell Owens, Kittle, John Taylor and Anquan Boldin.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Health. With only one game in a 23-day span, the 49ers have a chance to get healthy for the stretch run. Shanahan said he’s hopeful Mostert (ankle) and Samuel can return for next Sunday's game at New Orleans. He also said Garoppolo doesn’t need surgery on his injured right ankle and could return in December.
STOCK UP
Jordan Willis. It was hard to find any bright spots from this game, but the recently acquired Willis offered some hope. In his second game since being acquired from the New York Jets, Willis had the only sack for San Francisco.
STOCK DOWN
Trent Taylor. With Taylor the only active receiver who had caught a pass in the NFL this season, it figured that he would be a big part of the offense. Instead, Taylor caught one pass for 9 yards on four targets as he struggles to get back to the form he showed as a rookie when he had 43 catches in 2017. Taylor struggled in 2018 and missed all of last season with a foot injury. He’s healthy this year but has only 10 catches for 86 yards in nine games.
INJURED
S Jaquiski Tartt left the game with a toe injury that the team believes is turf toe. ... CB K’Waun Williams left with an ankle injury.
KEY NUMBER
22 — The 49ers are the 22nd defending conference champion to have a losing record through nine games, according to ESPN. Of the previous 21, only the 2018 Eagles, 2015 Seahawks and 1995 Chargers ended up making the playoffs.
