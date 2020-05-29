49ers: Ford looks to stay healthy

That was a far cry from the previous season when Ford averaged nearly 63 defensive snaps a game for the Chiefs and had the second most of any front-seven player in the regular and postseason combined.

Even after the surgery, the 29-year-old Ford knows he will still likely have to deal with the knee problems for the future.

“Anytime you’re dealing with a chronic issue, you’re always on the clock,” he said. “I know exactly what I felt like last year. Doing the things that I’m doing now is like night and day. We’ll just play it by ear once everything gets going. We haven’t really had an offseason. No one’s really been in competition. It’s just hard to measure exactly where we’re at. We’re just going to keep taking it one day at a time and just keep getting this thing as strong as I could possibly get it so we can sack some quarterbacks.”

Ford was able to do that last year when he was on the field. Despite being on the field for only 151 pass rush snaps, Ford still recorded 6 1/2 sacks for the highest rate in the league among players with at least 100 rushes.