49ers: Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for San Francisco

SANTA CLARA — The losses for the San Francisco 49ers kept piling up even after they got home following their latest defeat in Seattle.
A rough day on the field with a 37-27 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday was followed by the news that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle would miss significant time with injuries.
A person familiar with the injuries said Monday on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced their status.
ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries, saying Garoppolo will miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.
Those injuries overshadowed all the other things that went wrong in the loss to the Seahawks, from the ill-fated wildcat call by head coach Kyle Shanahan that stalled an early drive; an interception in the red zone by Garoppolo; poor protection against the blitz; and a defense that got picked apart by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
“We need to flush it and move forward,” offensive lineman Trent Williams said after the game. “Obviously, we’re on a short week, so we won’t even be able to break down this film even if we wanted to.”
The 49ers have to start preparing right away for a Thursday night home game against Green Bay up next. They will be extremely short-handed for the game against the Packers as they already are without their top two edge rushers (Nick Bosa and Dee Ford), their best cornerback (Richard Sherman), their No. 1 receiver (Deebo Samuel) and two key running backs (Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.).
That has made it hard for the 49ers to get into a groove, but they know there’s nothing they can do about it.
“Every week is a new week and you have to play with the cards that you’re dealt,” said backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who will make his third start of the season on Thursday. “I can’t speak much on the identity, but it’s all about making plays. You know, ‘who’s going to make the plays?’ and that’s what we have to get back to. Just making plays, executing at a high level and focusing on us.”
WHAT’S WORKING
Garbage time offense. The 49ers finally got moving offensively in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks began playing softer coverage. Mullens relieved Garoppolo and went 18 for 25 for 238 yards and two TDs, tied for the ninth-most yards passing in a fourth quarter in the past 30 seasons. While it had little impact on the game, it did provide a confidence boost for Mullens, who was pulled from a start against Philadelphia in Week 4 after committing two fourth-quarter turnovers.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Pass blocking. The Seahawks came into the game with one of the worst pass rushes in the league but managed three sacks against the 49ers. Seattle fooled San Francisco’s line with blitzes and made life difficult with the sacks and eight quarterback hits.
STOCK UP
K’Waun Williams. The 49ers got their slot cornerback back from injured reserve and he made an immediate impact. He sacked Russell Wilson on a blitz on the second play from scrimmage and also had another tackle for a loss.
STOCK DOWN
Emmanuel Moseley. The cornerback was no match for the physical DK Metcalf on the outside, getting beat twice for touchdowns. Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards, with most of the damage coming against Moseley.
INJURED
RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and WR Dante Pettis (shoulder) also left the game with injuries and wouldn’t have been able to practice if the 49ers had one Monday. ... S Jaquiski Tartt (groin) and WR Richie James Jr. (ankle) also wouldn’t have been able to practice. ... TE Jordan Reed (knee) could return from IR this week after practicing last week.
KEY NUMBER
2.36 — After rushing for 197 yards and averaging 5.32 yards per carry in a win over New England in Week 7, the running game never got off the ground against Seattle. The 49ers were held to 52 yards on 22 carries, with their 2.36 yards per carry the third lowest in four seasons under Shanahan.
SAINTS ACQUIRE ALEXANDER
The Saints and 49ers have agreed to a trade sending linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.
Saints coach Sean Payton, who confirmed the trade on Monday, said the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time. Alexander, who is coming off an ankle injury, will be competing for snaps at outside linebacker with Alex Anzelone, Payton said.
The 30-year-old Alonso has not played this season, which he began on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list as he rehabilitates an anterior crucial ligament tear that occurred during a playoff game against Minnesota last season.
Alexander played for LSU and was a fourth-round draft choice by Tampa Bay in 2015. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing a four-year, $54 million free-agent contract with San Francisco last season.
“We've had a chance, obviously, to see this player in our division,” Payton said. “It’s adding another player that we think fits what we’re doing. It also gives us another athletic player at that position that can run."
Payton said Alexander likely won’t be available for New Orleans’ next game Sunday night against Tampa Bay, but hopefully the week after against San Francisco.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Alexander has started 59 games in his career with seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 444 tackles.
“He does a lot of things well,” Payton said. “He's smart. He's instinctive. ... He's very good in coverage, but he's also very good in defending the run game.”
While Alexander provided an emotional lift as a locker room leader, his impact on the field was much less.
He struggled at times his first season and went down with a torn pectoral muscle after eight games. He returned for the playoffs, but was only a part-time player after being passed up by rookie Dre Greenlaw.
San Francisco has now opted to go forward with Greenlaw and Fred Warner as its top two linebackers and will avoid paying the remainder of Alexander’s big salary. The 49ers will save more than $8 million on the salary cap next season, but will be hit with a nearly $7 million dead money charge because of bonuses already paid to Alexander, according to the Over The Cap website.
“Kwon’s time with our team might not have been long, but it was very impactful,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “A tremendous teammate, his non-stop motor, ferocious play and selfless nature helped establish a standard for our locker room that will carry on. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to wish Kwon all the best and thank him for all of his contributions to our team.”
The 6-3, 239-pound Alonso was a second-round draft choice by Buffalo in 2013 and has now been traded four times, with stints in Philadelphia and Miami before joining New Orleans before last season.
Alonso has started 67 career games, and made nearly 600 tackles to go with 10 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.
