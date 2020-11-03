49ers: Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for San Francisco

The 49ers have to start preparing right away for a Thursday night home game against Green Bay up next. They will be extremely short-handed for the game against the Packers as they already are without their top two edge rushers (Nick Bosa and Dee Ford), their best cornerback (Richard Sherman), their No. 1 receiver (Deebo Samuel) and two key running backs (Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.).

That has made it hard for the 49ers to get into a groove, but they know there’s nothing they can do about it.

“Every week is a new week and you have to play with the cards that you’re dealt,” said backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who will make his third start of the season on Thursday. “I can’t speak much on the identity, but it’s all about making plays. You know, ‘who’s going to make the plays?’ and that’s what we have to get back to. Just making plays, executing at a high level and focusing on us.”

WHAT’S WORKING