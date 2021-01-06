49ers: Garoppolo not worried about future as starting QB

Jimmy Garoppolo might be one of the few people not speculating about his future as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

For the second time in three years, an injury derailed Garoppolo’s season, leading to questions about whether the 49ers will look to upgrade at the position this offseason either through the draft or by acquiring a veteran.

“I honestly haven’t put too much thought into it,” Garoppolo said. “All those things get said, but at the end of the day, I’m a 49er. I’m here to play quarterback. I’m here to be the quarterback of this team and every day I go out there and try to prove that to my teammates and my coaches. At the end of the day, that’s what really matters.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that he believed Garoppolo would remain the starter in 2021 and Garoppolo’s teammates have publicly backed him as well, pointing to his leadership and the team’s success when he plays.

General manager John Lynch said he also expects Garoppolo back despite reports the team could be looking for a change. Garoppolo said that support is what matters.