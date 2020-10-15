49ers: Garoppolo returns but needs better O-line play

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo was back on the practice field for the San Francisco 49ers a few days after getting pulled at halftime because of a bum ankle and bad performance.

If the defending NFC champions want to get back on track after losses at home the past two weeks they will need more than just better play from their quarterback.

The offensive line must start pulling its weight.

While the 49ers (2-3) have been decimated early this season by injuries to stars such as Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman and Garoppolo, the offensive line has been mostly intact with the five projected starters from the preseason playing nearly every snap the past four weeks.

But a handful of blown blocks and missed assignments have helped doom the offense in losses to Philadelphia and Miami. Those issues better get fixed fast with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town Sunday with their league-leading 20 sacks, including 7 1/2 from Aaron Donald.

“I think we just have to be better,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said Wednesday. “We have to communicate the things that we’re seeing. We’ve gotten some wild looks, some things that were new to us because of the things that they haven’t shown and packages that we haven’t had yet.