49ers: Garoppolo's future remains questionable

He wasn’t healthy when he returned and threw two interceptions before getting pulled at halftime of a lopsided home loss to Miami. Shanahan didn’t ask Garoppolo to do much the next few weeks before he reinjured the ankle in a loss at Seattle that has sidelined him the past two games.

In all, Garoppolo’s numbers are down across the board He is averaging a career-low 7.8 yards per attempt with seven TD passes, five interceptions and a 92.4 passer rating that is down nearly 10 points from last season.

Garoppolo has more completions behind the line of scrimmage than he does at least 10 yards downfield, and he is only 1 for 11 on deep passes at least 20 yards downfield.

This comes one season after Garoppolo was the only quarterback in the NFL to finish in the top five in yards per attempt, completion percentage and touchdown passes, while leading big road wins at New Orleans and Seattle. And there was a strong performance in three first three quarters of the Super Bowl, when he went 17 for 20 for 183 yards and a TD to stake San Francisco to a 20-10 lead.

But a 3-for-11 performance in the fourth quarter, when he threw an interception and missed an open Emmanuel Sanders for a potential go-ahead score, led to a 31-20 loss — and questions about whether he was the franchise quarterback.