49ers: Injured players back, and COVID too

“This entire year has been just kind of trying to overcome adversity in all facets, whether it be injuries or whether it be guys on the COVID list,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “I spent some time on the COVID list prior to the season starting. It’s just some stuff that you can’t really control. When guys are back, that’s obviously going to help our team. You’ve got to focus on who we have available and making sure the guys that we do have are continuing to get better.”

The current issues with the coronavirus for the 49ers started when Armstead tested positive early last week. That forced the 49ers to place several other players on the COVID-19 list because of “high risk” close contacts or other positive tests.

San Francisco had to shut down its facility last week during the bye, but things seem to be contained now. Shanahan expects the game to be played as scheduled Sunday in Los Angeles, even if he will be missing some players.