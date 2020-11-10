49ers: Injuries derail Super Bowl run

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers heard all about the Super Bowl runner-up curse before the start of this season.

Only a handful of teams had ever made it back to title game a year after losing it, but the 49ers felt they had the ingredients to buck that trend.

Then came a spate of injuries that has sidelined more than half of the team’s projected starters at various points, including key players quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle, 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, starting cornerback Richard Sherman, leading rusher Raheem Mostert, and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel.

That’s only a partial list of the injuries for San Francisco and a major reason why the 49ers (4-5) find themselves in last place in the tough NFC West with dwindling playoff hopes.

“You go into this year and you expect to be right there because of how we finished last year and the team that we had, but each year is a new year,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We know the challenges that we have had. I think there’s a number of games that we could have won that we didn’t. I know it doesn’t get easier with some of the guys we’ve lost, but hopefully we’ll get some guys back here going forward.”