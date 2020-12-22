49ers: Mullens done; Beathard to start last 2 games

Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, moving third-stringer C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the final two games and sending the San Francisco 49ers on desperate search for a backup.

Mullens got hurt late in Sunday’s loss at Dallas and coach Kyle Shanahan said he will likely need reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow.

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to return to practice from an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past six games, but won’t be ready to play Saturday night against Arizona. Backup Josh Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving Beathard as the only available quarterback.

Shanahan said he doesn’t expect Garoppolo to be cleared to play this week.

“I’d be very surprised if that happens,” he said. “Right now, he’s safe to go out to practice, which we’re only having to walkthrough today. It’ll be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit tomorrow. We’re going to be very safe with him this week and we’ll see next week. But I would be very surprised if that changes.”