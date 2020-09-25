49ers: Mullens to replace injured Garoppolo as 49ers starting QB

Mullens won three of his eight starts for a struggling 49ers team that season, completing 64.2% of his passes for 284.6 yards passing per game, with 13 TDs, 10 interceptions and a 90.8 rating. His 8.2 yards per attempt rank fourth best among the 50 quarterbacks with at least five starts the past three seasons.

Mullens got on the field for one game last season without throwing a pass in mopup duty against Carolina. He got his first real game action of any kind since the 2019 exhibition season last week when he played the second half against the Jets.

He didn’t look sharp that game, completing 8 of 11 passes for 71 yards and an interception, while also taking two sacks. But now he will have had a full week of practice with the first-string offense that should put him in a better position.

“He’s a serious guy,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “You see him walk around the building, you wouldn’t know if was the starter or third string because he prepares every week like he was starting quarterback. There’s not a lot of joking around. You can tell that he’s serious about his craft. We’re ready to go with him. I think we definitely can win, we will win with him. He’s a heck of a quarterback, glad to have him as a backup and get ready to roll.”