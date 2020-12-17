49ers: Mullens to stay behind center despite costly turnovers

The San Francisco 49ers are sticking with Nick Mullens at quarterback for now despite a pair of costly turnovers that led to defensive touchdowns in last week’s loss to Washington.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said he would evaluate the position following the 23-15 loss to Washington but ultimately decided to stick with Mullens over C.J. Beathard for this week’s game at Dallas. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo remains out with an ankle injury.

“Nick, first and foremost, if he wants to stay out there, he’s got to stop turning the ball over,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “But I think when you look back to Sunday, I think the other thing that sticks out the most is he missed a number of open throws, just throwing over guys’ heads, about four of them right now. ... Nick needs to make those throws and he’s capable of making those throws.

"But I also know it doesn’t help when you have nine drops on top of that. So, to make one guy the center of attention and everything, I know emotionally how everyone feels. I feel that way, too, at times, but that’s why you’ve got to study the tape and really think about it and do what’s best for the team.”