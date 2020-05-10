49ers: NFC champs hope roster stability pays off

But that deal also enabled general manager John Lynch to retain two other key defensive starters in lineman Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders left for New Orleans early in free agency and right guard Mike Person was released, but every other starter is set to return, which is paying dividends already.

“It’s really important to have that continuity right now in these times because having everything the same for the veteran guys, the guys that have been part of the offense, defense, the special teams last year, all those installs are going to be the same or mostly the same,” left guard Laken Tomlinson said.

“Coaches can really focus on coaching the rookies coming in and making sure they’re on the same page. The veterans can help with the learning process in that sense. Just having the majority of the team coming back, I think is going to be a winning edge for this team in this phase.”

The 49ers hope that kind of continuity can help them avoid the trap that has befallen so many other Super Bowl runners-up over the years.