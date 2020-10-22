49ers: Offensive line is fueled by recent criticism

SANTA CLARA — Mike McGlinchey helped clear the way for Deebo Samuel to convert the game-sealing first down and then repeatedly head butted teammate Hroniss Grasu in celebration.

The frustration built up over two rough weeks for San Francisco’s offensive line spilled out in that moment at the end of the Niners’ 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was just an exciting moment,” McGlinchey said Wednesday. “We had gone through a lot of stuff the last couple of weeks and definitely fell on some hard times and didn’t play up to our standard. Sunday night we got back on track and that’s all that was. It was just a lot of excitement, a lot of pride and what we did that night. Everybody felt the way that we competed and the way that we played and to seal it the way that we did with that final play was just the icing on the cake.”

The defending NFC champion 49ers (3-3) came into that game having lost back-to-back contests. Much of the blame went to McGlinchey and the offensive line that allowed five sacks in consecutive games for the first time in six years.

McGlinchey said last week that some of the criticism was unfair as outsiders focused on only a few blown plays rather than the totality of his play. But the criticism also served as fuel for the line’s best performance of the season.