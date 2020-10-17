49ers: Rams had struggles of own after Super Bowl

“It’s tremendous,” Garoppolo said. “When you get guys out there and we’re doing the same plays with the same people and you start to get a feel for one another, it takes time. It’s one of those things that it’s not going to happen overnight. We know that. So, it’s just about putting in the time on the field, off the field, interacting with one another and just getting on the same page as fast as we can.”

DEALING WITH DONALD

San Francisco has allowed five sacks in consecutive games for the first time in six years and now has to deal with Aaron Donald and the Rams. Los Angeles is tied for the league lead with 20 sacks so far after getting eight in last week’s win at Washington. Donald has led the way with 7 1/2, including four last week. Donald has a sack in six straight meetings with San Francisco.

“He’s going to be a guy that’s all over the formation,” tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “He’s going to line up outside, inside, anywhere he wants and he’s going to cut it loose. That’s who he is and that’s how he causes problems. We’re definitely going to have to be on it.”

STOP ASKING