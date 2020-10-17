49ers: Rams had struggles of own after Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA — The offense is struggling, the defense has regressed and the injuries are mounting for the San Francisco 49ers.
Whether it’s a Super Bowl hangover or some other reason, the 49ers are having a hard time matching last year’s success.
It’s something that’s all too familiar to the Los Angeles Rams, who dealt with similar issues last year when they missed the playoffs a year after losing the Super Bowl.
“Every year presents new challenges,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I think five games is a real small inventory to write the narrative yet. I know that these guys will be ready to go. I know what great coaches, what great players they have.”
McVay just hopes the 49ers don’t get back to their 2019 form this week when the Rams (4-1) come to town for a Sunday night showdown against San Francisco (2-3).
The 49ers have dealt with several injuries to stars, including defensive end Nick Bosa, cornerback Richard Sherman, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Deebo Samuel.
They managed to overcome some of those in back-to-back blowout road wins against the New York Jets and Giants. But things have fallen apart the past two weeks in home losses to Philadelphia and Miami.
Backup Nick Mullens committed three fourth-quarter turnovers in the loss to the Eagles that Garoppolo missed with a sprained right ankle.
Garoppolo returned last week and went 7 for 17 for 77 yards and two interceptions before getting pulled at halftime in a 43-17 loss to the Dolphins that was the most lopsided home defeat for the 49ers in 11 years.
Now they have little time to get things right if they want to get back into contention in the NFC.
“I don’t feel like our pride is down or anything,” safety Jimmie Ward said. “If anything, we should be angry because we want to get a win. That’s about it.”
The defending NFC champions are running out of time to get things going in the right direction. Back-to-back home losses to Philadelphia and Miami have left the 49ers with a losing record through five games and a deficit in the division to rivals Seattle (5-0) and the Rams (4-1).
The 49ers will play the Rams again during this treacherous seven-game stretch, which also features games against Seattle, New England (2-2), Green Bay (4-0), New Orleans (3-2) and Buffalo (4-1).
“It’s just more of a sense of urgency where everyone feels it,” Garoppolo said. “It’s nothing that we need to say, nothing that we need to talk about. It’s more of just a feeling in the building of guys feeling it, the coaches feeling it. We’re in a good spot and we’ve got a good opportunity on Sunday.”
Garoppolo’s ankle felt much better this week in practice, making the 49ers confident their quarterback can bounce back.
“It’s feeling great this week. It really is,” Garoppolo said Friday. “Just made a lot of improvements, just a couple extra days I think to consistently get better. So, it’s just one of those things you’ve just got to keep working at it.”
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that the high ankle sprain is something Garoppolo will have to deal with for a while.
But Shanahan said he doesn’t believe it will hamper Garoppolo as much as it did last week when he struggled to push off his plant foot, contributing to his second interception that sailed high over the intended target.
“I’m not thinking about the ankle and I don’t think he is going into the game,” Shanahan said. “I think you try to get to a point where you’re healthy enough to play, which a lot of guys are at, but a lot of guys have injuries they’ve got to play through. It’s the point of where you’re at in that. I think Jimmy’s at a better spot this week than he was last week. So, I don’t think about the ankle in that case. I expect him to go out and play well and that’s how I’ll judge him.”
Injuries that had also sidelined All-Pro tight end George Kittle and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and center Ben Garland made it difficult for the 49ers to get into a rhythm offensively because of a lack of practice time.
All those players are healthy now and practiced all week in a development the 49ers hope will lead to better results on the field.
“It’s tremendous,” Garoppolo said. “When you get guys out there and we’re doing the same plays with the same people and you start to get a feel for one another, it takes time. It’s one of those things that it’s not going to happen overnight. We know that. So, it’s just about putting in the time on the field, off the field, interacting with one another and just getting on the same page as fast as we can.”
DEALING WITH DONALD
San Francisco has allowed five sacks in consecutive games for the first time in six years and now has to deal with Aaron Donald and the Rams. Los Angeles is tied for the league lead with 20 sacks so far after getting eight in last week’s win at Washington. Donald has led the way with 7 1/2, including four last week. Donald has a sack in six straight meetings with San Francisco.
“He’s going to be a guy that’s all over the formation,” tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “He’s going to line up outside, inside, anywhere he wants and he’s going to cut it loose. That’s who he is and that’s how he causes problems. We’re definitely going to have to be on it.”
STOP ASKING
The Rams finally broke out the deep ball against Washington, with Jared Goff finding Robert Woods for a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. It was Goff’s longest scoring throw based on yards traveled through the air since Week 4 of the 2018 season, with the added benefit of ending constant questions from the Los Angeles media about a lack of explosive pass plays.
“I think we’ve had plays that have long throws available, they just haven’t been there,” Goff said. “This week it was there. It was open and I took advantage of it. I don’t know if we can give you guys that much credit, but maybe a little bit.”
RUN RAHEEM, RUN
Perhaps the only bright side for the 49ers from last week’s loss to the Dolphins was the return of Mostert from a knee injury that sidelined him for two weeks. Mostert broke off a 37-yard run and finished with 11 carries for 90 yards. He added 29 yards receiving and has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in all three games he has played this season.
“I thought he was probably the best football player on the field on Sunday and wish we could have got the ball to him more," Shanahan said. “But you could tell he was ready to go.”
GROUND AND POUND
The decision to cut Todd Gurley in the offseason hasn’t hindered the Rams’ ability to run the ball. They have 698 yards on the ground, Los Angeles’ best five-game total to start a season since 1987, led by the backfield trio of Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers. However, McVay thinks his rushing offense can be even better.
“I’m more interested in the efficiency of what those rushing yards entail,” McVay said. “Is it leading to points? Are we sustaining drives? Are we converting when we have to? I think there’s been some good and then there’s been some things that we expect to be better.”
STAR MAN
Jalen Ramsey is still on the lookout for his first career sack, but the Rams cornerback is getting more chances to rush the passer for new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Ramsey is getting snaps as the “star,” a hybrid safety-linebacker that can play closer to the line of scrimmage.
“I see him like a LeBron James is used in the basketball court, where he’s a position-less player,” Staley said.
LUCKY HAT
Shanahan became known last year for wearing a red trucker’s hat that he said his wife wouldn’t let him change because it was bringing the team good luck. Shanahan switched to a gray cap this year that hasn’t led to as much success. But that hasn’t led to calls from home for him to change back.
“They are superstitious, but they know winning games comes to playing good football and we’ve got to play better football,” Shanahan said. “If I thought the color of my hat would help us where it play better football, I promise you I would never take that off. I understand the question. But I live a little more in reality than that.”
49ER NOTES
LB Kwon Alexander will miss the game but likely won’t have to go on IR with an ankle sprain. ... CB Dontae Johnson (groin) is also out this week. ... CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Marcell Harris (ankle) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf) are questionable. ... DE Ronald Blair (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee), DL Jullian Taylor (knee) were eligible to start practicing next week but will likely remain on the PUP list until some time between Week 10-12. Blair had a setback in his recovery.
