49ers: Reinforcements may be a game away

The 49ers remain without two other key receivers, with Trent Taylor missing practice with a back injury and Kendrick Bourne remaining on the COVID-19 list. Bourne was placed on the list following a positive test last week that sidelined him for the game against Green Bay last Thursday.

Bourne was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday following two straight negative tests only to go back on it Monday following a positive test. The 49ers are still holding out hope Bourne could return this week.

“Positive, negative, negative, positive, negative. Those things happen, I guess,” Shanahan said. “We’re all just dealing with it. I know it’s a weird situation with him. It’s kind of weird with everybody in the world, not just our football players. We’re just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it’s always negative and hopefully we can get him out here later in the week.”

The 49ers got some good news with cornerback Richard Sherman returning to practice for the first time since injuring his calf in the season opener.

San Francisco opened a 21-day practice window for Sherman on Monday, but it seems unlikely he will be able to play this week.