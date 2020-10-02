49ers: Rookie DT Kinlaw is his own toughest critic

Now Kinlaw will get another the chance to show what he can do when the Niners (2-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) on Sunday night.

Not that the big stage of a nationally televised game excites Kinlaw.

“I’m not excited when I play. I’m very angry when I play,” he said. “It’s not excitement for me. Every game is the same no matter who’s the opponent. You look at them all the same. Of course, I’m looking forward to getting out there for another opportunity to showcase what I can do.”

Kinlaw’s play has been especially important on a banged-up line that lost starters Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending knee injuries and have edge rusher Dee Ford sidelined by a back injury.

That forced the 49ers to call Dion Jordan up from the practice squad last week and to sign Ezekiel Ansah off the street to bolster the pass rush.

Jordan had a sack and two quarterback hits in 22 snaps in his first game last week against the Giants, while Ansah got on the field for 21 snaps after sitting out all of training camp.