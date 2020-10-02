49ers: Rookie DT Kinlaw is his own toughest critic

SANTA CLARA — Javon Kinlaw is his own toughest critic.
The San Francisco first-round defensive tackle has gotten off to a successful start to his career as the replacement for star DeForest Buckner in the middle of the 49ers defensive line.
Kinlaw just hasn’t been very impressed.
“Pretty average. If we’re being honest here,” said Kinlaw about his play, although he acknowledged there has been steady improvement. “So much room to grow man. That’s the thing. So everything is just average for me.”
Kinlaw hasn’t put up splashy statistics with one quarterback hit, one batted pass and five tackles in his first three games.
He also has been very strong against the run early this season as he tries to make the 49ers decision to trade away Buckner for a first-round pick that got them Kinlaw look good.
While he has set high standards of being the best defensive lineman in the game, his teammates are impressed with the path he’s on early in his career.
“I think he’s just being tough on himself,” defensive tackle D.J. Jones said. “We can all see he’s getting better week by week. At the rate he’s going, I’ll put that on his shoulders. I believe he could be an All-Pro. He’s got potential. He’s strong. ... I think the sky’s the limit for him and for him to say he had been playing good. I think he’s just making it sound good.”
Now Kinlaw will get another the chance to show what he can do when the Niners (2-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) on Sunday night.
Not that the big stage of a nationally televised game excites Kinlaw.
“I’m not excited when I play. I’m very angry when I play,” he said. “It’s not excitement for me. Every game is the same no matter who’s the opponent. You look at them all the same. Of course, I’m looking forward to getting out there for another opportunity to showcase what I can do.”
Kinlaw’s play has been especially important on a banged-up line that lost starters Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending knee injuries and have edge rusher Dee Ford sidelined by a back injury.
That forced the 49ers to call Dion Jordan up from the practice squad last week and to sign Ezekiel Ansah off the street to bolster the pass rush.
Jordan had a sack and two quarterback hits in 22 snaps in his first game last week against the Giants, while Ansah got on the field for 21 snaps after sitting out all of training camp.
“I was pumped for them,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “Those guys, especially Dion, he’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s a lot better than people think he is and I love the way he plays, his mindset every day at practice and I love that he’s getting this opportunity and he’s taking advantage of it. Then as far as Ziggy is concerned, he hasn’t had training camp. He really hasn’t played much over the last year, year and a half and for him to get his legs underneath him, he showed some really good stuff in the game.”
NOTES: The 49ers signed CB Jamar Taylor to the practice squad. Taylor spent training camp with the team and got extensive work in the slot when Williams was hurt in August. ... CB K’Waun Williams (hip) was limited in practice after being held out entirely on Wednesday. ... LB Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Jordan Reed (knee) didn’t participate in practice again. ... CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) remains limited.
49ers QB Garoppolo sidelined by ankle for 2nd straight game
Kittle, Samuel to return
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start.
San Francisco should get key pieces back this week with All-Pro tight end George Kittle set to return after missing two games with a knee injury and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel set to make his 2020 debut after breaking his foot during the offseason.
Kittle is one of the most important pieces to San Francisco’s offense as both a dominating run blocker and the team’s biggest threat in the passing game. His 216 catches for 2,945 yards are the most ever for a tight end in his first three NFL seasons.
Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs as a rookie last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores.
“It adds some excitement (if) you can get the ball into those guys' hands," Mullens said. “George and Deebo, those guys bring energy. They bring great energy. They’re leaders of this football team. That helps the entire offense, that helps the team. They’ve done great in practice. Very fast and very phsyical. Great mindsets. We’re pumped to have those guys out there."
They will provide a big boost to Mullens, who has played well in place of Garoppolo over his career. He threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in a win last week against the Giants in his first start in nearly 21 months.
Mullens has been very productive when he has played, with his 2,620 yards passing in nine career starts ranking third most at that juncture of a career, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck.
“I feel like San Francisco is blessed to probably have two starters, quite frankly,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said this week. “The guy is a smart kid, he’s a hard worker. He puts the time in. You can see that in the way he plays. He doesn’t make mistakes. It’s rare that you see a poor decision, a bad throw or something like that on tape. He’s just constantly processing the information, doing the right thing with the football, helping his team win and just letting the offense work for him.”
