49ers: Ryans to coordinate defense, McDaniel offense

New York has not made the playoffs since the 2010 season — currently the longest active drought in the NFL.

“We spoke to some tremendous coaches, but Rob is the right partner and leader for us,” Douglas said in a statement. “His vision for this team aligns with what we have been working to establish here the last two years.”

Saleh has been recognized as an energetic leader who is well liked by his players and fellow coaches. He had been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator under Shanahan since 2017, overseeing a San Francisco defense that ranked No. 2 overall on the way to the Super Bowl last season.

"For us as a group, we were impressed with the way he commanded the space and his ability to communicate his vision throughout the process,” Douglas said.

Saleh, the son of Lebanese parents, is the second minority coach to be hired by the Jets in the past six years, joining Todd Bowles, who is Black, in 2015. Saleh is believed to be the third Arab American to become a head coach in the NFL. He’s also the fourth active minority coach in the NFL, joining Miami’s Brian Flores, Washington’s Ron Rivera and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin.