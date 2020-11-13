49ers: Saints glad Sanders on their side in rematch

Incidentally, Sanders’ TD pass against New Orleans was the second of his NFL career. Perhaps another is in store before too long, given Payton’s penchant for drawing up creative plays.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Sanders said. “We might have some tricks up our sleeve.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Sanders won't be the only ex-49er in Saints colors. Linebacker Kwon Alexander, acquired in a trade with San Francisco earlier this month, practiced with New Orleans for the first time this week and is on track to play on Sunday.

Alexander player for LSU and started his career NFL career in Tampa Bay, so the Saints were quite familiar with him when they acquired him. Saints QB Drew Brees describes Alexander as a “very explosive player,” and “real good athlete,” who has "great speed and key and diagnosis ability.”

CROWD NOISE

The 49ers will play their first game of the season in front of fans. They haven’t been allowed to have any at home games this season and played in front of empty stadiums in their first three road games. While the players are happy to get a better environment with about 6,000 ticketed fans permitted to attend, they won’t miss the din of a sellout crowd in the Superdome.