49ers: Saleh among minorities in running for top jobs

Bieniemy has interviewed for head coaching jobs the past two offseasons without getting an offer. That could change this year.

TODD BOWLES: The Tampa Bay coordinator has long been regarded as one of the top defensive minds in the game. A Super Bowl champion as a safety in Washington, Bowles has spent the past two decades as a coach in the NFL, including a four-year stint as head coach with the Jets.

Bowles is known for his aggressive style of blitzing and has worked under Bill Parcells in Dallas and Bruce Arians in both Arizona and Tampa Bay. He was selected the NFL’s top assistant in 2014 with the Cardinals and translated that into the Jets job. He won 10 games his first season before going 14-34 the next three years and being fired. Failing with an organization like the Jets isn’t disqualifying, but it could make Bowles more discerning about jobs this time around.

BYRON LEFTWICH: Tampa Bay’s coordinator on the other side of the ball could be a head coaching candidate as well as one of the few minorities with experience as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. A 10-year-pro as a quarterback, Leftwich got his coaching start as an intern with Arians in Arizona in 2016.