49ers: Saleh figures to be hot coaching candidate

Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford were lost for the season by Week 2. The secondary has been a revolving door all season as stalwarts like Richard Sherman, Jaquiski Tartt and K’Waun Williams are among those dealing with injuries.

Through it all, the San Francisco 49ers have still managed to put together one of the league’s top defenses thanks in large part to their defensive coordinator, who is making his case to be one of the top head coaching candidates at the end of the season.

“You’ve got to give Robert Saleh an abundance of credit. You have to give him an unusual amount of credit, and I don’t think he’s getting enough credit — not only here but in the league, in general,” Sherman said. “To have the injuries that we’ve had week after week after week, the setbacks week after week. ... He’s not making any excuses. He’s making great plans week in and week out and we’re making it happen. I expect him to be a head coach next year because of what he’s able to do. He’s able to rally men. He’s a leader of men and that goes a long way.”

Saleh inherited one of the worst defenses in the league when he arrived in 2017 and helped turn it into a dominant unit that helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl last season and remain in contention this season despite the string of injuries on both sides of the ball.