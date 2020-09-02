49ers: TE Reed having fun thanks to health, new home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTA CLARA — A series of concussions and years of losing in Washington led Jordan Reed to question whether he ever wanted to play football again.

After sitting out all last season following his seventh documented concussion, Reed did opt to resume his career when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers this summer.

“I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season,” Reed said. “But it was when I saw the Super Bowl that really kind of ignited me again. I want to play in those big games. God blessed me to be here and a part of this great team and gave me the opportunity to be in that situation. That’s what’s driving me. I love the game of football. I still have the drive to keep playing.”

The 49ers are happy to have him as they spent the offseason looking for a receiving tight end to pair with versatile All-Pro George Kittle.

While Kittle caught 85 passes last season, the rest of the tight ends on the roster combined for only 17.