49ers: Verrett one of few bright spots on defense

He left the Chargers after that season and signed with the 49ers last season, when he played just four snaps before going on season-ending injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Verrett kept getting chances because the one year he was healthy in 2015 he had three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and made the Pro Bowl.

By the time he got the start for San Francisco in Week 3, he had played in only 26 of the 98 games he was eligible for since entering the league. That’s one reason his teammates were so happy to see him back on the field.

“They’ve seen what it was like for me on my worst days,” Verrett said. “They’ve seen me on the sideline while they were on the road to the Super Bowl. It was definitely bittersweet for me watching that. Happy for them, but bittersweet just because of the competitor that I am, always wanting to be out on the field and flying around with those guys.”

Even a healthy Verrett hasn’t been enough to overcome the problems in the secondary that reached a breaking point last week. Sherman, Moseley, Johnson and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams were out and Witherspoon was only supposed to play in an emergency because of a hamstring injury.