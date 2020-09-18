49ers: Williams announces return with crushing block

It was that kind of athleticism and power that attracted the Niners to Williams this offseason when they needed to find a replacement for six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley after he retired.

Williams did more than just provide the highlight of the game for the 49ers. He also did a good job in pass protection against Chandler Jones, who came into the game with the most sacks in the NFL since 2012.

“Pretty clean cut. He destroyed that guy,” teammate Nick Bosa said. “That’s super impressive and that’s something that not many tackles do. But I’m more impressed with how he held up against Chandler Jones the entire game. He made Chandler like an average dude out there, which is almost impossible to do. For him to do that the first game back is pretty unbelievable. I think it’s really cool to have somebody who’s the best at what they do, bar none, number one, the best at what they do on your team.”

San Francisco was able to acquire Williams in a trade with Washington during the draft and plugged him right into that void. After working off the rust in training camp, Williams once again looked like the seven-time Pro Bowler he was during his time in Washington.