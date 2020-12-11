49ers: Williams harbors no grudges against his former Washington team

All the bitterness and anger that characterized Trent Williams’ final year in Washington when he sat out the 2019 season, feuded with management and ultimately forced a trade to San Francisco are in the past.

Williams is headed into his first game against his former team on Sunday when the 49ers take on Washington, saying he holds no ill will to his former franchise.

“The people who helped instigate this situation are no longer part of the organization,” Williams said Thursday. “I’m not going to sit here and just carry some grudge just because people expect me to carry it.”

Williams was at odds with the organization when he refused to play last season because he said he distrusted the medical staff and front office because of a botched cancer diagnosis.

He ended his holdout and hoped to be traded before the deadline but a deal never happened. Williams was banished from the facility by former team president Bruce Allen.

Williams thought there was a chance to stay when coach Ron Rivera was hired and there was an overhaul to the organization. But ultimately Williams wanted out and was traded to San Francisco during the draft for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder.