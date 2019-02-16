MESA, Ariz. — Last spring, Dave Stewart and Rickey Henderson addressed the Oakland Athletics players before the first full-squad workout in spring training.
Athletics manager Bob Melvin, admitting to being a little superstitious, asked the pair of Oakland greats to speak again on Saturday.
Why not? The A's won 97 games last season and secured a wild-card berth. Melvin wanted to remind the players there's still work to do.
"We talked about expectations a little bit, kind of where we came from, where we are now and where we expect to go," Melvin said of his address to the full squad.
The Athletics' spring will be interrupted by a trip to Japan to play two regular-season games against the Mariners on March 20-21. Both teams will have 28-man rosters so there's no need to push anyone now.
Khris Davis, the major League home run leader with 48 last season, looked as if he was ready, launching balls over the fence off Melvin in batting practice.
"I think he took advantage of the wind," Melvin jokingly said.
For Cliff Pennington, this marked a return to his roots. The versatile infielder signed a minor league deal with the A's and is back with the team where he began his career in 2008. In 11 seasons with the Athletics, Diamondbacks, Angels, Reds and Blue Jays, Pennington has compiled a .242 batting average.
"I think I know more staff and coaches than players," Pennington said. "This is where it all started so it's kind of fun to come back in here and see some familiar faces."
He had conversations with other teams but liked the comfort factor of returning to Oakland. Being reunited with current A's hitting coach Darren Bush also was a plus. Bush was Pennington's hitting coach at two levels in the minor leagues.
Pennington has primarily played shortstop but has embraced the role of utility player.
"Obviously, everybody wants to play," Pennington said. "When you put on a uniform, you want to go on the field. It's a role I've been in for a little while now and I'm just trying to do the best I can to help the team win any way I can. Sometimes that's being a mentor or player/coach in the dugout or on the field. I embrace it and try to do the best I can with it."
Pennington, 34, may be able to provide some pointers to the young A's infielders.
"I love playing the game but I also love helping out," he said. "To come in here and get to talk to some guys and maybe give them a few things I've learned over the years to a group that's already really, really good, that's always fun."
Melvin gave players a heads up to be ready to do whatever it takes.
"We are creative, we do try to find nuances and different ways to move forward with what we have," he said. "Sure, I'd like to have the Astros starting rotation and let those guys go out there and pitch six, seven innings every day and turn it over to a really strong bullpen but that's not how we're made up.
The A's added depth to their outfield mix by signing outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $2 million, one-year contract on Friday.
Nick Martini, Stephen Piscotty, and Ramon Laureano are projected to get the majority of playing time in the A's outfield. Melvin said the club would look at Grossman as an option in left field.
"Sitting here now, that's probably the spot he'd play more. We have a lot of depth at the outfield position and I don't think that's a bad thing," said Melvin, who called Grossman "a good pick-up."
Grossman can earn an additional $200,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $100,000 each for 500 and 550. He acknowledged he was getting a little anxious waiting at home as camps opened. The A's have their first full squad workout Saturday.
"Being in that situation, it's tough right now, especially how the market is," Grossman said. "I'm excited to land here and excited to be an Oakland A."
Grossman spent the last three seasons with the Twins. He batted .273 with five home runs and 48 RBIs last season.
To make room for Grossman on the 40-man roster, right-hander Daniel Gossett was placed on the 60-day injured list. Gossett appeared in five games for the A's last year before undergoing Tommy John reconstruction surgery Aug. 1. He went 0-3 with a 5.18 ERA.
Tebow told Murray to follow heart
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Before picking football over baseball, Kyler Murray got some advice from another famous two-sport star. One Heisman Trophy winner to another.
Tim Tebow said he told Murray to follow his heart when deciding between the A's and an NFL career. Murray, who won the Heisman last year in his lone season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, announced Monday he was fully committing to the gridiron despite being selected ninth overall in the 2018 amateur baseball draft.
After arriving Saturday at the New York Mets' spring training camp, Tebow said he interviewed Murray a few months ago in his job as a college football television analyst and that the two have gotten to know each other.
Tebow, a former NFL quarterback, won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida.
"Kyler, I think he's a really good young man, and I think this was a really tough decision for him," Tebow said. "He loves two sports and I can really relate to that. And he went with something that he's been really good at lately and dominating in. When we talked about it, and we did talk about that, I just gave him the advice to follow your heart. Whatever you're passionate about."
Tebow, now an outfielder in the Mets' farm system, has made impressive strides as a baseball player since his NFL career with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets from 2010-12 ended. To the surprise of many, he became an All-Star at Double-A last season and is ticketed for Triple-A Syracuse in April to begin his third full season of professional baseball.
After the baseball draft last year, Murray agreed to a minor league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus.
The deal called for him to receive $1.5 million after approval last summer by Major League Baseball and $3.16 million on March 1. He must return six-sevenths of the money he received, or $1,285,714.
"You know what? Don't do it for your agents, or your friends and sometimes necessarily even your family," Tebow recalled telling Murray. "Do it for what's on your heart, and don't let other people define you. You're going to have all these coaches that you look up to and everybody else that's going to tell you what they think, but what's most important is following your heart and your passion. And so, I don't know, hopefully he did that."
Murray hopes to be a high pick in the NFL draft, which begins April 25, and he could be. He is not a prototypical NFL quarterback, perhaps generously listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, but his combination of speed, passing skills and scrambling ability make him an intriguing prospect.
NOTES: Melvin will try to pair SS Marcus Semien with new 2B Jurickson Profar as much as possible so the two can become more familiar with each other. Profar was acquired in December from the Rangers. ... the A's announced a radio broadcast agreement with KTRB 860 AM and an expanded partnership with KHTK-AM 1140 in Sacramento. The dual stations, along with 17 additional radio network affiliates, will provide the largest coverage map ever for A's baseball.