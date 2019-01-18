What a difference just a few days can make in golf.
Corey Pereira missed the cut on Monday at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, the season-opening event on the Web.com Tour at Great Exuma, Bahamas.
He headed home to Cameron Park after rounds of 77 and 78.
“I played frankly about as bad and I can play,” Pereira recalled Friday. “Considering I shot 11 over last week, I didn’t really have much of any swing thoughts that were positive.”
He did not get into the second event of the 2019 season, so he entered the Napa Open, a first-year mini tour event at Silverado Resort and Spa.
“Maybe it was a blessing in disguise,” said Pereira. “I came in here with a clean slate and tried to work on some things. Get some confidence this week and move forward.”
Pereira shot a 68 on the North Course in the third and final round on Friday and was a runaway winner, distancing himself by seven shots from Brian Mogg and Steven Kupcho, who tied for second place.
Pereira finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament at 14-under-par 202 – an outstanding week of golf given the amount of rain in the area earlier in the week. The course was set up at 7,100 yards and all but two holes played from the back tees.
“It’s phenomenal, especially that first round, shooting 66, in the toughest conditions of all,” said Andy Miller, Silverado’s design director and the organizer of the Napa Open, which had 38 players, a combination of professional and amateurs. “That’s pretty good. He obviously had it going.
“He’s got a great game. He obviously was striping it to be able to shoot those scores, in those conditions. You’ve got to control your irons a lot. He was able to control his irons.”
Pereira, who played his college golf at the University of Washington, opened with a 66 on Wednesday on the North Course and shot 68 in the second round on Thursday on the South Course. He earned $6,000.
Pereira played the front nine in even par after a bogey on the par-3 second hole and a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.
“Like every other day this week, I started very poorly,” he said. “I started off hitting it very poorly. And just kind of worked into my round and started getting rhythm.”
He missed the fairway left on his drive on No. 9, but reached the green in two, hitting a 3-iron out of the rough from 235 yards. He two-putted for a birdie from 30 feet.
“I just wasn’t playing great to be honest,” said Pereira. “It was nice to pick up a birdie there. And then I got things going on the back (nine). I started playing in rhythm a little bit.”
He had it going, making a birdie on No. 14, an eagle on No. 17, and a birdie on No. 18.
Pereira hit an 8-iron from 158 yards to four feet and made the birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
He made his putt for an eagle from 25 feet after hitting the green on his drive on the par-4, 292-yard 17th hole.
“I thought it was best to get the ball up there and trust my short game,” he said.
Pereira closed his round and the tournament by making a birdie on the par-5 18th hole. He hit driver, driver, and then pitched his third shot to four feet, setting up a birdie putt.
“It wasn’t much of a round, but it was a good finish,” said Pereira. “I did what I had to do. I pitched it and putted it about as well as I can putt and pitch. That really saved me.
“I feels good to be able to come here and play good golf. I have a great relationship with Andy Miller and Silverado.”
Mogg and Kupcho each won $3,500. Mogg shot 66 and Kupcho 68 in the final round to finish at 7-under.
Connor Blick (70) was alone in fourth place at 5-under and won $2,300.
Nicolas Noya (68) and Evan Knight (70) tied for fifth at 3-under and each earned $1,850.
Elliott Paylor (72) was seventh at 2-under and Miller (72) was eighth at 1-under.
Zack Sims (73) of Napa and Hayden Shieh (72) tied for ninth at even-par.
Jeffrey Carr (71) was the low amateur and finished at 2-over-par.
Aaron Beverly (69) of Fairfield tied for 15th.
There were cloudy skies, but no rain and very little wind. Because of the wet conditions, players were allowed to lift, clean and place in both the fairways and rough.
The grounds staff, led by Mat Dunmyer, Silverado’s director of agronomy, did an excellent job of setting up and preparing both courses in the difficult weather conditions.
“They were so good to us to get this event played,” said Miller. “They put in a huge amount of work for this event to be successful.”
The tournament is open to all professionals, men and women, as well as amateurs with a U.S. Golf Association handicap index of 5 or less.