Agent: Gronkowski to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay

The Bucs are coming off a 7-9 finish and missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season in 2019. They haven't won a postseason game since the franchise's only Super Bowl championship run 18 years ago.

Brady played in nine Super Bowls — winning six — in 20 seasons with the Patriots, who also appeared in 13 AFC championship games and won 17 division titles while the three-time league MVP was their primary starting quarterback.

A few days after signing with the Bucs in free agency, Brady said not only was he impressed with a talented young roster Tampa Bay has assembled in recent years, but what he sensed is a commitment to do whatever necessary to be successful.

“I don’t want to get into every process to the decision I was making at the time, but there were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish what the goal of playing football is, which is to win," the four-time Super Bowl MVP said.

“I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position, and in what I am responsible for to make it happen," Brady added. “I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. That part is no different from what I’ve experienced in 20 years of my own role.”