Amateur Golf: Panay wins Troon Saguero Series tournament at Silverado Resort in Napa

“I just kind of saw what the Tour guys were doing. Knowing I was coming here, I did some homework,” he said. “I would say this golf course is super demanding off the tee. If you want to score well, you have to hit it well off the tee. You have to know where to hit it off the tee.

"The tournament staff really did a great job with the pins. They made it very tough. There were some pins that you looked at and you just had to decide if you’re going to be aggressive or if you’re going to play it safe. It was a great test of golf.”

Panay was tied for sixth place after 36 holes, as he began the Silverado Amateur on Wednesday with rounds of 69 and 72 for a 3-under 141 total. He was one of 12 players who were within four shots of the lead going into Thursday’s final round, played in sunny conditions with temperatures ranging from 72 to 81 with little wind.

He began the day three shots off the lead and won in come-from-behind fashion, shooting a 5-under 67, a round that featured seven birdies. He overcame two bogeys and kept his chances alive with a super short game. He completed the event at 8-under 208, finishing one shot in front of Cameron Henry, a resident of Los Gatos, who plays for USC.