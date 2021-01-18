America's Cup Sailing: U.S. team vows to continue after America's Cup capsize

Hutchinson said American Magic’s rivals, notably the defender Team New Zealand, have offered personnel and facilities to help rebuilt Patriot.

“We’ve had great support from all the teams and everybody has offered up their services to get Patriot back on the water,” he said. “As competitors we sit here and argue with each other about little things about racing sailboats.

“At the end of the day you couldn’t come across more sportsmanship or more generous teams. In all sincerity in the world they’ve extended pretty much all of their facilities to use to rebuild Patriot.”

American Magic lost its first three races in and was heading for its first win of the series when the capsize occurred.

“Our team has an incredible amount of resolve to it,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve battled a lot of different things over the course of this program and the last three days (of racing) really haven’t been the standard that we’re after. Yesterday capped it all off.

“When you walk around and look at everyone in the face and look at everyone in the eyes you get a sense of we’re going to do whatever it takes."

Hutchinson said team members, sponors and the New York Yacht Club had never wavered from the commitment.