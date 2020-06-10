Analysis: Kaepernick has stronger platform outside football

Whether Kaepernick has thought about giving up the quest to return to pro football is impossible to know unless he speaks out about it. But he probably should be considering it.

“With the recent race-relations issues, it would seem that more than ever Colin Kaepernick has gained credibility and/or sympathy,” says Dave Torromeo, executive director of the sport business management master's program at Manhattanville College in New York and a close observer of sports trends. “It would seem his best move now would be to continue his activism and help lead the way to significant and everlasting change in this country.

“However, he no longer needs the pulpit of the NFL. His mark has been made, and we will see kneeling for the foreseeable future in that league, and probably many others, that the league will no longer challenge.”

Kaepernick should consider the impact of a failed or simply mediocre return to an NFL roster. Should he sign with a team and then not make the roster, his opponents surely would seize on that, likely claiming he never deserved the attention he drew. That would be a serious step back for the very worthy causes he espouses.