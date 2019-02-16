SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says free agent Cameron Maybin is closing in on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants, who were still in the market for outfielders to add depth.
Maybin must pass a physical, the person said Saturday, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't complete. The agreement would include an invitation to big league spring training.
Maybin would join his ninth team in parts of 13 major league seasons, including from 2011-14 in the NL West for the San Diego Padres. He played in the 2017 World Series for the champion Houston Astros.
The 31-year-old Maybin spent 2018 between Miami and Seattle. He batted a combined .249 with four home runs, 14 doubles and 28 RBIs. He was safe on 10 of 15 steal attempts.
Giants position players report to spring training Sunday ahead of Monday's first full-squad workout at Scottsdale Stadium.
The Athletic first reported Maybin was close to a deal Saturday.
Giants, IF Solarte ink minor league deal
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Switch-hitting, versatile infielder Yangervis Solarte has reached agreement on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants.
If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract with a $1.75 million salary while in the major leagues and would have a chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses.
He will provide infield depth for manager Bruce Bochy. Solarte played every infield position last season for the Blue Jays, making 83 starts at third base and 28 at second.
"We're excited to have him," Bochy said of Solarte, who still must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized. "He's a good player, can play a lot of positions. He's a pro. He's a nice addition to this ballclub because he gives you the versatility, depth."
San Francisco dealt with significant injuries to first baseman Brandon Belt, second baseman Joe Panik and third baseman Pablo Sandoval last season and all missed extended time. Sandoval is recovering from August surgery to repair a torn right hamstring, while Belt has had repeated concussions and underwent season-ending right knee surgery in September.
The 31-year-old Solarte batted .226 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 122 games last season for Toronto. He played in the NL West the previous three-plus years with the Padres.
"We'll look at every opportunity to get his bat out there," Bochy said.