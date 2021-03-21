A's Preview: Chapman's return a big boost for new-look A's

OAKLAND — Matt Chapman watched from the sidelines as the Oakland Athletics won the AL West and finally ended their playoff futility last fall with a postseason series victory for the first time in 14 years.

Oakland desperately missed its slick-fielding third baseman, who went down with a hip injury that required surgery in September. He played in only 37 games during the coronavirus-shortened 60-game schedule.

Now, Chapman is back making plays at third with ease, without thinking — and that's a great feeling after a lengthy rehab.

“I feel ready to play third base every day now,” the 27-year-old Chapman said. “I know that what I say doesn’t really mean much to them. They’re going to take it slow. There’s no reason to rush. ... I’ve played enough now to know that my body feels good and I feel like I’m ready to play third base every day.”

By beating the White Sox in the wild-card round, Oakland stopped a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games — a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series. The A’s had lost six straight playoff series since sweeping Minnesota in the 2006 Division Series, starting when Detroit swept Oakland in that year’s Championship Series.