OAKLAND — Rookie Myles Straw has got off to a running start in his second stint in the big leagues.
Straw had three hits, three stolen bases and scored his third run of the game on Michael Brantley’s go-ahead single in the 12th inning to help the Houston Astros complete their second three-game sweep of the season against the Oakland Athletics with a 6-4 victory on Sunday.
Straw, who was primarily a pinch-runner as a September call-up last season, has delivered in a big way since getting another chance earlier in the week when Carlos Correa went on the injured list with a cracked rib. He beat out an infield hit in the third inning; singled, stole a base and scored from second on an infield grounder in the fifth; walked stole a base and scored in the seventh; and then started the winning rally in the 12th with a single and stolen base off Lou Trivino (2-3).
Alex Bregman walked with one out before Brantley and Yuli Gurriel followed with RBI singles that made it 6-4.
The A’s were held to seven runs in the series with all the scoring coming on six homers. They had four solo homers Sunday with Robbie Grossman, Jurickson Profar, Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman all connecting but couldn’t generate any other offense.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster for us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We have to find a way to be more consistent. Usually when we are good, we draw some walks making guys work and get some guys on base and use our power that way. There are certain times you have to figure out to get some key hits with two outs with guys on. We had some opportunities.”
Josh James (3-0) pitched two perfect innings for the win.
Trivino took the loss for the third time in Oakland’s past four games.