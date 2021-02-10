Athletics: Lowrie rejoins A's on minor league deal

OAKLAND — Jed Lowrie is returning to the Oakland Athletics for a third stint, with the infielder reaching agreement on a minor league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to big league spring training.
Lowrie has played five seasons total for Oakland, in 2013-14 as starting shortstop on playoff teams and again from 2016-18 as a regular second baseman following a trade from AL West rival Houston in November 2015 following one year with the Astros.
“Oakland feels like home,” the 36-year-old Lowrie told A's Cast, streamed on the club's Web site.
A switch-hitter with a career .261 batting average, Lowie was limited the past two years by knee injuries and played only nine games in 2019 for the New York Mets and none last year. He has not played the field since 2018.
“Jed’s done his best work as an Oakland A,” manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text message. “He knows how we do things and is very comfortable with us. Having another veteran presence with versatility is a bonus.”
Lowrie spent the first four years of his big league career, from 2008-11, with the Red Sox.
Oakland's pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 22.
Rangers deal Andrus to A's for DH Davis
Veteran infielder Elvis Andrus was traded to the A' on Saturday, just over two months after the Texas Rangers said the only player remaining from their only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.
Texas sent the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.
“At the beginning it was a little shock but at the same time I understood what was going on in our (Texas) organization, they’re rebuilding and that process," Andrus said. "When I found out, the opportunity playing for Oakland opened up, it makes sense for me for my career, for where I’m at right now.”
Andrus is owed $14 million in each of the next two seasons. The $120 million, eight-season deal he signed in 2015 also includes a $15 million option for 2023 that now, because of the trade, becomes a player option if he has 550 plate appearances in 2022, or 1,100 combined in 2021-22.
The AL West champion A's, who made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.
"Elvis will fit in very well with our infielders. He has a passion for defense as do our other guys,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said via text message. “I’ve seen his leadership qualities from the opposing dugout for 10 years now.”
Rangers president Jon Daniels said the deal had been discussed earlier in the winter and that he had spoken with Andrus, who could have vetoed the trade, two days before it happened.
“From a career standpoint, I think he understood it right away,” Daniels said. “This is an opportunity for him to play shortstop ... and (he) is very confident in his abilities to do that for a very good club.”
Andrus has a .274 career batting average, and the two-time All-Star is the only MLB player with at least 10 seasons of 145 games or more since his debut. But he hit .194 last season when limited to 29 games because of lingering lower back issues, and said he isn’t sure people realized how difficult it was to play through that.
“I was really hurt, I wasn’t physically ready," he said. "Last year took a lot of me. I think the team didn’t like what they saw and kind of didn’t understand me a little bit. At the end I think it’s something that you cannot control as a player. They have a different direction than where I’m at right now.”
The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, but has since then struggled to consistently find his stroke. Now primarily a DH after once being a regular left fielder, he has hit .243 with 218 homers and 580 RBIs in 938 big league games for the A’s (2016-20) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2013-15). Davis hit .271 with 15 doubles, 32 homers and 80 RBIs in 79 career games against Texas.
“Khris has been a popular favorite of everyone here in Oakland, including mine,” Melvin said. “We wish him the best in his new baseball chapter.”
Davis, signed for $16.75 million this season, hit .220 over 133 games in 2019, after a quirky stat of four straight years with a .247 batting average. He appeared in 30 games during the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .200 with two homers and 10 RBIs.
Heim, a 25-year-old switch-hitter, made his major league debut with the A’s in 2020, hitting .211 with five RBIs in 13 games. Acker was the A’s fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma n shortened MLB draft last summer.
Garcia, acquired from San Francisco on a waiver claim in November, missed all of the 2020 season while recovering from surgery on his right hip labrum.
Conigliaro dies at 73
BOSTON — Billy Conigliaro, who won a World Series ring with Oakland in 1973 after the Boston Red Sox had made him their first-ever draft pick eight years before, died Wednesday at age 73. He is survived by his wife, Keisha.
Conigliaro's best season was in 1970, when he played 114 games and batted .271 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. The following season, he added 26 doubles and 11 home runs in 101 games.
Overall, he played 247 games for the Red Sox through 1971, was sent to Milwaukee in a 10-team trade and abruptly retired during the 1972 season. He returned in 1973 and played three games in the World Series as the A's beat the Mets.
A knee injury ended Conigliaro's career after that season. He hit a career .256 with 40 home runs and 128 RBIs in 347 games.
Conigliaro played his first two big league seasons with his brother, Tony, who debuted for Boston in 1964 at 19 and won the AL home run title the next year. A month after batting ahead of Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski in the 1967 All-Star Game, and with Boston in the midst of its “Impossible Dream” season, Tony was hit in the cheekbone by a fastball from the Angels' Jack Hamilton.
Tony suffered extensive injuries, including permanent damage to his left eye. Almost 20 months later, he returned to the majors. Despite limited eyesight, he hit 20 homers in 1969 and put up 36 home runs and 116 RBIs for the Red Sox in 1970 alongside his brother. He played a half-season with the Angels in 1971. He was out of baseball for three years before trying a comeback with Boston in 1975, batting .123 in 21 games.
Tony was working a sportscaster in San Francisco when he auditioned for a job as a broadcaster with the Red Sox. By all indications, he was set to get the job when he suffered a heart attack while Billy was driving him to the airport in Boston. He later had a stroke and was in a coma. Billy devoted much of his life to caring for him until his brother's death in 1990 at 45, then worked longer to preserve Tony's legacy.
For the past 31 years, Billy had served on the committee for the Tony Conigliaro Award, given annually by the Red Sox to a major league player who ”has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”