Athletics: Lowrie rejoins A's on minor league deal

Rangers president Jon Daniels said the deal had been discussed earlier in the winter and that he had spoken with Andrus, who could have vetoed the trade, two days before it happened.

“From a career standpoint, I think he understood it right away,” Daniels said. “This is an opportunity for him to play shortstop ... and (he) is very confident in his abilities to do that for a very good club.”

Andrus has a .274 career batting average, and the two-time All-Star is the only MLB player with at least 10 seasons of 145 games or more since his debut. But he hit .194 last season when limited to 29 games because of lingering lower back issues, and said he isn’t sure people realized how difficult it was to play through that.

“I was really hurt, I wasn’t physically ready," he said. "Last year took a lot of me. I think the team didn’t like what they saw and kind of didn’t understand me a little bit. At the end I think it’s something that you cannot control as a player. They have a different direction than where I’m at right now.”