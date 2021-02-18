Athletics: Rosenthal reaches $11M deal with A's, who add Moreland

With slugger Khris Davis having departed to Texas in a trade earlier this month, Moreland will have ample opportunities to contribute and get at-bars on an Oakland team that has made the playoffs each of the past three years.

The veteran utilityman, 35, batted .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 42 games between Boston and San Diego last season.

He could be a strong candidate to give first baseman Matt Olson a break.

Moreland earned $925,926 in prorated pay last year from a $2.5 million salary.

Oakland also said right-hander Sergio Romo finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal. The contract includes an additional $750,000 in possible performance bonuses.

He earned $1,759,259 in prorated pay from a $4.75 million salary last year, when he was 1-2 with five saves and a 4.05 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Minnesota. He struck out 23 and walked seven n 20 innings, holding batters to a .211 average. He is 41-34 with 134 saves and a 2.95 ERA, winning World Series titles with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit has agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract to stay with the A’s, pending a successful physical, his agent said.