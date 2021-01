Baseball: A's acquire reliever Turley from Pirates for $60,000

OAKLAND — Left-hander Nik Turley was traded to the Athletics on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates for $60,000, giving Oakland a reliable reliever for late in games after losing closer Liam Hendriks in free agency.

Turley went 0-3 with a 4.98 ERA and one save over 25 relief outings — most by any big league rookie — spanning 21 2/3 innings for the Pirates in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

The 31-year-old Turley made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 then didn't pitch the next two years after working back from Tommy John elbow ligament reconstructive surgery.

Oakland won the AL West at 36-24 for its third straight playoff berth then beat the White Sox in the wild-card round before losing in a four-game AL Division Series to rival Houston last fall.

Amalfitano retires after 67 years in pro ball

SAN FRANCISCO — Longtime baseball adviser, major league coach and former player Joe Amalfitano is calling it a career following 67 years in professional baseball.

The San Francisco Giants announced Sunday that Amalfitano is retiring just shy of his 87th birthday Jan. 23 after 30 years and six different stints with the club.