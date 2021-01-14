Baseball: A's acquire reliever Turley from Pirates for $60,000

OAKLAND — Left-hander Nik Turley was traded to the Athletics on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates for $60,000, giving Oakland a reliable reliever for late in games after losing closer Liam Hendriks in free agency.
Turley went 0-3 with a 4.98 ERA and one save over 25 relief outings — most by any big league rookie — spanning 21 2/3 innings for the Pirates in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
The 31-year-old Turley made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 then didn't pitch the next two years after working back from Tommy John elbow ligament reconstructive surgery.
Oakland won the AL West at 36-24 for its third straight playoff berth then beat the White Sox in the wild-card round before losing in a four-game AL Division Series to rival Houston last fall.
Amalfitano retires after 67 years in pro ball
SAN FRANCISCO — Longtime baseball adviser, major league coach and former player Joe Amalfitano is calling it a career following 67 years in professional baseball.
The San Francisco Giants announced Sunday that Amalfitano is retiring just shy of his 87th birthday Jan. 23 after 30 years and six different stints with the club.
Amalfitano, a career. 244 hitter with nine homers and 123 RBIs over 10 big league seasons, had most recently been Giants special assistant of player development and spent 16 years in San Francisco's baseball operations department.
He served as a senior advisor to baseball operations for the Dodgers from 2002-04 after concluding his major league coaching career with Los Angeles as the late Tommy Lasorda's third base coach from 1983-98. Signed by the New York Giants in 1954, Amalfitano also coached with the Cubs from 1967-71 and 1978-81, the Giants (1972-75), the Padres (1976-77) and the Reds (1982).
“Joe will go down as one of the best coaches and teachers that our game has ever seen,” Giants executive Brian Sabean said. “More importantly, he’s one of the finest people you could ever meet. His passion and human touch will be sorely missed. We were honored by his presence and contributions. He’s been a true saint in life and in our sport”.