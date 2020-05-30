Baseball: Mascots wonder why they're banned from MLB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillie Phanatic had stories of his favorite adventures – from the Galapagos Islands to the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia – read to him most weeks from his very best buds.

The Philly furball was tucked in with a bedtime story from Bryce Harper. Andrew McCutchen and manager Joe Girardi stopped by as guest readers to entertain fans and unite the Phillies community.

But should the Phillies play ball this year, well, the book will close on the Phanatic.

Major League Baseball wants to ban the birds – sorry, Pirate Parrot – and Bernie Brewer, Blooper, Bernie the Marlin, heck, all costumed creatures great and small from the ballpark this season. Firebird, Paws, the Oriole Bird, all face extinction – at least this season, should baseball resume.

Not even a muzzle on Mr. Met or a mask on Mariner Moose would help the cause.

Gasp! Baseball’s furriest and funniest fans are forbidden from entering a ballpark.

And that’s not cool.

“Every mascot should be essential because of its ability to connect and distract with fun,” mascot guru Dave Raymond said.