Baseball: MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

Both sides say they would agree to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 in 2020 and 2021, but an agreement is needed for that to happen. MLB is to receive $787 million from Fox, Turner and ESPN in its current postseason format. Expanded playoffs would create new games to sell, the total depending on the format agreed to.

Baseball's highest-paid players, Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole, would each be guaranteed $11.2 million and have the chance to earn $12.8 million under the new plan. They would receive $19,777,778 under the union plan, down from their original $36 million salaries this year, and $11,111,111 for 50 games at full prorated pay.

A player at the $563,500 minimum would be guaranteed $175,311 under the MLB plan with the chance to rise to $200,356. He would get $309,577 under the union proposal and $173,920 for 50 games at a full prorated rate.

In addition, a $50 million postseason players' pool in each side's proposal would result in a full share being worth about $250,000 for the World Series winner and $170,000 for the loser. Normally, tickets fund the postseason pool.

MLB has proposed that active rosters expand to 30 for the first two weeks of the season, 28 for the next two weeks and then 26 for the rest of the year. MLB also proposed each team could keep 60 total players, including the group not active.