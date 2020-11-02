Basketball: COVID-19 frustration bubbles over in Europe

The NBA is targeting a Dec. 22 start for its next season, in what would be a quick turnaround for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. The league finished last season in a bubble at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Before the EuroLeague's season launched this month, league president Jordi Bertomeu said there was a Plan B that includes a bubble for a worst-case scenario. But on Monday, the league said it is not entertaining Messina's proposal.

“We fully respect Ettore's personal opinion, however it is not being discussed at any level,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press. “All EuroLeague basketball and its participating clubs' efforts are focused on developing the season as approved and scheduled this past July.”

The league added that its health and safety protocols “have been taken to avoid the activation of a B plan.” The season is scheduled to end May 28-30 with the Final Four in Cologne.

Through six rounds of the season, only half of the clubs have played a full schedule. Zenit St. Petersburg has played only twice after eight players and several coaches tested positive in early October.