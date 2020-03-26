Basketball: WNBA draft will be virtual event this season due to pandemic

Baylor senior Lauren Cox, who is projected to go in the first few picks, is happy the league is proceeding with the draft.

“I’m excited that the draft will still be happening, but I’m a little disappointed I won’t be able to be up in New York to experience everything with the other players,” she said.

The league had held the draft in New York the past few years, bringing the top players and their families together for a few days, including rookie orientation.

The commissioner, who is beginning her first full season this year after starting the job midway through last year, said that the league will honor Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester at the draft. The teenagers were among the nine people who died in the helicopter accident on Jan. 26, including Kobe Bryant. Engelbert said the league also plans to honor the former NBA star at the draft and during the upcoming season.

The virtual draft is the only certainty Engelbert has about the upcoming season that is scheduled to begin on May 15.

She said the league has discussed a variety of scenarios that are contingent on the pandemic. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The Las Vegas casino where the Aces play is shut down as is the Connecticut Sun’s home arena.