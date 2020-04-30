Basketball: WNBA rookies to begin receiving health benefits this week

“We continue to conduct scenario planning around our season, monitoring updates to medical protocols and tracking federal, state and local government restrictions, and remain in continuous communication with the Players Association,” Engelbert said Wednesday.

While in-person training camps aren't happening anytime soon, the league sent a memo to teams late last week allowing them to have voluntary virtual meetings.

“All the teams are in the same boat. It’s great to see everybody. It was uplifting for me,” Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said in a phone interview. “I was so looking forward to seeing all of them. They felt the same. We had a couple players say it’s exactly what they needed.”

The Lynx, as well as many other teams, plan on using the virtual sessions as a chance to work in position groups, one-on-one with coaches and players and to just get together. It's given the coaches and players some normalcy in an otherwise abnormal situation.

“We can now move with a little more purpose,” Reeve said. “Being connected with a team now more closely. Getting up today and doing this because. Everyone will do the same thing. They were already working out, but to connect with teammates in doing that we have a purpose for the week.”